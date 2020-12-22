2020 Holiday Music Special - Full Episode, KING 5's Evening

Jose Cedeno hosts KING 5 Evening's Holiday Music Special at Victory Studios in Seattle -- the home of Band In Seattle.
TONIGHT'S SETLIST:
- Don't Touch the Christmas Tree - The Crying Shame
- Around Christmastime - Whitney Monge
- God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen - Blake Lewis
- Santa Clause Please Come To My Ghetto - Italee
- Happy Birthday Jesus - Andrew Landers
- Silent Night - Star Anna
- Put Me Under The Christmas Tree - Motopony
