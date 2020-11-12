Thurs 12/10, Donna's Trees in Bothell, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Redmond Christmas Store, Bluebird Grain Farms, Linus Project, Nos Nos Coffee House, What's On This Week, Hounds of Music and more.

Kim Holcomb hosts from Donna's Trees in Bothell. 2020 marks their 50th season of helping make Christmas merry and bright -- they carry six varieties of trees!

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Redmond Christmas shop is a very merry, one-of-a-kind experience - The Christmas Shop at Timber Creek is hidden away in a historic cabin

Methow Valley family farm supplies flour to stay-at-home bakers - Award-winning Bluebird Grain Farms finds new fans amid the coronavirus pandemic as more people are staying home and baking.

Crafting quilts for kids in need in SW Washington - Project Linus in Napavine provides colorful comfort.

This West Seattle coffee shop serves delicious Moroccan drinks - Nos Nos Coffee House in the High Point neighborhood brings Moroccan food and drinks to West Seattle.