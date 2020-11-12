Thurs 12/10, Donna's Trees in Bothell, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Kim Holcomb hosts from Donna's Trees in Bothell. 2020 marks their 50th season of helping make Christmas merry and bright -- they carry six varieties of trees!
Redmond Christmas shop is a very merry, one-of-a-kind experience - The Christmas Shop at Timber Creek is hidden away in a historic cabin
Methow Valley family farm supplies flour to stay-at-home bakers - Award-winning Bluebird Grain Farms finds new fans amid the coronavirus pandemic as more people are staying home and baking.
Crafting quilts for kids in need in SW Washington - Project Linus in Napavine provides colorful comfort.
This West Seattle coffee shop serves delicious Moroccan drinks - Nos Nos Coffee House in the High Point neighborhood brings Moroccan food and drinks to West Seattle.
Not 1, but 2 Meryl Streep movies are coming to your screens - What's On This Week - The do-it-all Oscar winner has been pretty busy
