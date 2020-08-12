Mon 12/7, Pier 62 in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5's Evening

FEATURING: New Seattle Waterfront Art, DIY Holiday Ideas, Washington Ski History, Macha Theatre, Bunchascrunch, Paper Cut-Out Artist, Shelby Earl and more.

Illuminating the past and future on Seattle's Pier 62 - Glowing sculptures create a holiday light show with a message.

Seattle-area lifestyle expert shares her best holiday tips - Monica Hart says there's more to decorate than just the tree.

Own a piece of Washington's skiing past - Classic ski and snow memorabilia are available digitally from the Washington State History Museum

Seattle theatre company produces rare opportunity for women - Macha Theatre's "17 Minute Stories" is a series of one-woman shows, described by the director as cinematic theater.

These two Seattle women are leading the scrunchie revival - It's not just a hair accessory, it's a way of life