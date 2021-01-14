Wed. 1/13, Seattle's Georgetown Neighborhood, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Jules Maes Saloon, Price Sculpture Forest on Whidbey Island, Chef Makini's Tofu Pineapple Salad, BookIt Nook drive-thru bookstore in Poulsbo, and more.

SEATTLE — Tonight's Episode Features: Jules Maes Saloon reopening, Price Sculpture Forest on Whidbey Island, Chef Makini's Tofu Pineapple Salad, BookIt Nook drive-thru bookstore in Poulsbo, Almanqal Grill and FuelHouse Gym's home workout. Jim Dever hosts from Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Visit an art gallery inside a forest on Whidbey Island! - The Price Sculpture Forest is free to the public

Start off the New Year light and bright with this sensational salad - You will not be hungry after eating Chef Makini Howell's delicious vegan salad

Poulsbo bookstore offers drive-thru window for customers on the go - Most new businesses will do anything to get you to come through the door. Bookit Nook has another idea.

Falafel, pita and spicy hummus made from scratch in Seattle? Yes, please! - Almanqal Grill in Wallingford is owned by Iraqi refugees and longtime friends. #k5evening