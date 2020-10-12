Wed 12/9, Point Ruston Market in Tacoma, Full Episode, KING 5's Evening

FEATURING: Seattle's Snowy Owl, West Seattle's Holiday Window Painter, Maltby Cafe, Douglas Demos: Hash, Long Beach Cottages, Figgy Pudding and more.

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5's Evening from Point Ruston Market in Tacoma.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES

Seattle's snowy owl has perfect timing for local author - Paul Bannick on why the Queen Anne owl has captured our imaginations

This West Seattle artist spreads joy through windows - Ann Hassan of Deco Meshin' Mama decorates windows for any and every occasion - and her customers love it.

The story you haven't heard about the Miracle at Maltby Cafe - By the time co-owner Tana Baumler heard about the GoFundMe to save the restaurant, it was too late to do anything except say thank you.