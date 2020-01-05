Thurs 4/30, KING 5 Evening from Jim Dever's Backyard, Full Episode

Jim Dever hosts from his backyard. FEATURING: Owl Kitty, Poulsbo Elderberry Syrup, Phnom Penh Noodle House, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist cast, and Two Red Cross Heroes.
Elderberry SyrupAnti-viral properties make this old remedy newly popular - Anti-viral properties make this old remedy newly popular
Phnom Penh Noodle House re-opens in Seattle thanks to resilience and community support - The beloved family restaurant in the Chinatown - International District is now serving takeout.
Mary Steenburgen and Peter Gallagher preview the finale of 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' - The season wraps up Sunday night on NBC/KING 5.
Two heroes were awarded for saving the life of a pilot who landed on a freezing lake - Lori Jurek and Robert Thomas paddled right away to a falling plane on the Lake Morton -- their brisk action safes life.
Download Amazon Prime's new sci-fi comedy, Upload this Friday - The show takes a techie look at the afterlife.
