Mon 5/4, KING 5 Evening from Jim Dever's Backyard, Full Episode

Jim Dever hosts from his backyard. FEATURING: Lasagna Lady, 'The Half of It' movie, viewers questions related to COVID-19, 'Buy nothing get everything' book, bathing tea-bags and casts of Star Wars.
Gig Harbor woman making a difference 'one lasagna at a time' - The Lasagna Lady has baked hundreds of dishes for neighbors.
Tukwila educator awarded 'hero' status for her efforts on GoFundMe - The popular fundraising platforms honors heroes in response to COVID-19.
Teen rom-com 'The Half Of It' is set in Washington State - The film won top honors at the Tribeca Film Festival and is now streaming on Netflix.
Bainbridge founders of 'Buy Nothing' encourage giving during pandemic - A new book by two Bainbridge authors offers a timely guide to shopping less and sharing more.
The Way Forward: What do you want to know about life after COVID-19? - As Washington gets ready to lift stay-at-home restrictions, we have a lot of questions. We bet you do, too! Watch The Way Forward May 14th.
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' cast looks back on their final days on set - The Rise of Skywalker is now available on Blu-ray/DVD and streaming on Disney+. Saint sat down with some of the stars of the finale to the epic trilogy.
