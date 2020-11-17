Mon 11/16, West Seattle Nursery, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5's Evening from West Seattle Nursery.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Masks made with love out of an 'Ugly Yellow House' - West Seattle couple pivots from homemade bowties to face masks.
Sweet Sweet Justice in Kent is making cakes for a cause - Cake auction site raises thousands for social justice
Seattle neighbors in harmony - They've shared a song for more than 150 nights in a row
Auburn native develops beloved, bestselling video game - Eric Barone thought his video game, Stardew Valley, was just a resume builder. But this farm simulator game turned into something so much bigger.
