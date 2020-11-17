x
Mon 11/16, West Seattle Nursery, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Best of the Best Winners > Getaway, Mask Maker, New Hobby & Local Hero, Seattle's traffic circle singalong, Stardew Valley creator and more.

SEATTLE — Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5's Evening from West Seattle Nursery.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Masks made with love out of an 'Ugly Yellow House' - West Seattle couple pivots from homemade bowties to face masks.

Sweet Sweet Justice in Kent is making cakes for a cause - Cake auction site raises thousands for social justice

Seattle neighbors in harmony - They've shared a song for more than 150 nights in a row

Auburn native develops beloved, bestselling video game - Eric Barone thought his video game, Stardew Valley, was just a resume builder. But this farm simulator game turned into something so much bigger.

