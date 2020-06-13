8 things to do to safely enjoy Summer 2020 in the PNW

Summer is coming, here are some fun ideas to enjoy it -- from a safe, social distance.

The heat is ON!

Even though summer 2020 is shaping up to look very different from any other summer we've had in our lifetimes -- there are still ways to enjoy it! From a drive-thru-yourself safari to tasty treats and comforts in the Olympic Peninsula, here are 8 places to have a fun and socially safe summer!

1. South Sound's Wild Drive

It's a guided tour of Northwest Trek's 435-acre free-roaming area. Everyone drives nice and slow while enjoying the sights, the sounds, and the smells of nature around. There are animals like bison, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, moose, and many more.

2. Olympic Peninsula's Fudge & Prayer

In this yellow stand, Christina hand-makes two-hundred and fifty different fudge flavors that she sells throughout Washington and parts of Oregon at a variety of local markets. But fudge isn't the only thing she offers. She also offers prayers for those who are there for comfort.

3. West Seattle's Sunset

Alki Kayak Tours is a West Seattle staple, offering gear and tours for Washingtonians who want to get out on the water. Guides will point out any wildlife they see and offer anecdotes about Seattle. The trip takes participants through the west side of Elliott Bay, to the mouth of the Duwamish River.

READ MORE: This is the best way to see the sunset in Seattle

4. Social Distancing Hike Tips

WTA has been working with land agencies, nonprofit recreation, and conservation partners to create best practices for everyone who gets outside post-COVID-19. We have a list of how hikers could maintaining social distancing while enjoying nature.

READ MORE: What hikers need to know as Washington parks and trails reopen

5. Kalaloch's Trailer Camp

Corey Weathers, one of the co-founders of Roam Beyond set up trailers in some serene areas for folks who don't usually RV. Roam Beyond wants people to create a new pathway where people can go and have an amazing experience in a Homegrown Trailer in a remote and off the grid location.

6. Campfire Cooking with 'Dirty Gourmet' Authors

Mai-Yan Kwan and Emily Nielson, who co-created the Dirty Gourmet cookbook with Aimee Trudeau, whipped up some Goat Cheese Stuffed Mini Sweet Peppers and Campfire Baked Brie at Salt Water State Park using nothing but a cast iron pan and a hot fire.

7. Coupeville's Therapeutic Marbling

Marbley, located in the heart of downtown Coupeville, gives customers the chance to hand-paint silk scarves using the technique known as “marbling.” Patterns are created from blending paint suspended on the water. Ed Hodson and Joan Samson provide acrylic paint, tools, trays, and guidance.

READ MORE: Mesmerizing art takes shape at Marbley in Coupeville

8. Liliwaup's World-Class Oyster

Mike’s Beach Resort is one of the oldest and most picturesque resorts in the Hood Canal. Hood Canal's clear deep waters provide world-class oysters, clams, crab, shrimp, and salmon fishing, scuba diving, and miles of pristine shoreline for boaters, kayakers, whale watchers, beachcombers and lovers of nature.