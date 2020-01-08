Fri 7/31, Wright Park in Tacoma, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Emma's BBQ, Small Talk, Washington Wines Auction, Mountain Boarder Alex Rossiter, Sticky Treats & Sweets' Sticky Rice Delivery, and more.

Kim Holcombs hosts KING 5 Evening at Wright Park in Tacoma.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Emma's BBQ in Seattle uses recipes dating back to the 1800's - Tess Thomas specializes in ribs and brisket, using family recipes passed down for generations.

Seattle stylist moves his salon station to his front yard - His clients claim it's like taking a trip with leaving town.

Tell me a joke - SmallTalk - Need a laugh? Just ask a kid.

Gala in a Box offers at-home feast during Auction of Washington Wines - Beloved Northwest fundraiser will go on - how you can bring the fun and festivity home. Sponsored by Auction of Washington Wines.

Earwig Recording Studio -

The ultimate four wheeling sport: Mountain Boarding - “I love being a mountain boarder, “ said Tumwater's Alex Rossiter. “I love the Northwest. I love being from here, and it's just so perfect.”

Get sticky rice delivered straight to your door - Sticky Treats & Sweets delivers delicious sticky rice straight to your door if you live in Seattle.