WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Kim Holcomb, Jim Dever, and Ellen Meny host from Woodinville Whiskey. FEATURING: Godfather of NW Sound Kearney Barton, Jose shows us life with the Clipper Seattle Race Team, Cafe Kai, Glass Quest, and the cast of Indebted

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Woodinville Whiskey celebrates 10th birthday with limited releases - Washington whiskey fans should get these bottles while they can, they'll be gone soon

The loudest room in this library hides a treasure trove of local music - An album honoring the career of legendary Seattle record producer Kearney Barton will be released this month.

Clipper Story 3 -

Musubi-only cafe in Bremerton has fans lining up - Cafe Kai serves popular Hawaiian snack and lots of Aloha

Find and keep blown glass art in unique Northwest treasure hunt - The 10th annual Great Northwest Glass Quest takes place in Stanwood and Camano Island from Feb. 15-24.

Classic sitcom stars team up for new NBC comedy - Fran Drescher and Steven Weber are 'Indebted.'

