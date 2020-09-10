Thurs 10/8, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience in Seattle - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Kim Holcomb hosts KING 5 Evening at Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Gourds of glass: a Northwest tradition continues despite pandemic - This year the glass pumpkin patch is in one location, with social distancing rules in place.
New horror series on Netflix finds inspiration in the PNW - 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' features imagery of a Lakewood landmark.
These Seattle-made masks help support immigrants and refugees - Refugee Artisan Initiative employs immigrant and refugee artisans, providing them with stable employment.
Robert DeNiro, Uma Thurman star in live-action family comedy - "War with Grandpa" is based on a 1984 children's book and is set for an October 9th theatrical release.
SNL cast members Heidi Gardner and Chris Redd talk 30 Rock's "full-on science lab" - Making comedy in the time of COVID can be tricky
These mentors make a huge difference in Western Washinton kids' lives - Friends of the Children is a nationwide organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of generational poverty by pairing kids with mentors. Sponsored by Premera.
