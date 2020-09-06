Mon 6/8, White Center in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Jim Dever hosts from White Center in Seattle. FEATURING: George Floyd Tribute, Dog Painting, COVID Book for Kids, Tea Baths, Seattle's Pie, The Big Pitch, 2020 Grads, and Columbia City's Vietnamese Coffee.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
An artist paints tribute to George Floyd in White Center - A painter who puts portraits on signal boxes says this is his most important work
The art world's greatest masterpieces have gone to the dogs - Local woman reinterprets the classics with a canine twist.
Check out the local book explaining the Coronavirus to kids - When Dr. Darien Heap couldn't find a children's book about the Coronavirus he wrote one.
Steep yourself in Bathing Beauteas tea baths - The natural beauty brand was founded by two entrepreneurs who met at the University of Washington.
This Seattle pie shop is helping dads with pie and nonprofit proceeds - Pie Bird Bakeshop is donating part of their Father's Day sales to a local non-profit that helps fathers.
Television producer launches "The Big Pitch" contest in hopes of finding the next big hit - Prize involves pitch session to Hollywood executives and $25K towards developing the idea
Quilcene 2020 grads celebrate 'banner' year - The town's unique salute to all 17 of this year's seniors.
Coffeeholic House brews Vietnamese coffee in Columbia City - The Seattle coffee shop is the first in the city focused solely on traditional Vietnamese coffee.
