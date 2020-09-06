Mon 6/8, White Center in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: George Floyd Tribute, Dog Painting, COVID Book for Kids, Tea Baths, Seattle's Pie, The Big Pitch, 2020 Grads, and Columbia City's Vietnamese Coffee.

Jim Dever hosts from White Center in Seattle. FEATURING: George Floyd Tribute, Dog Painting, COVID Book for Kids, Tea Baths, Seattle's Pie, The Big Pitch, 2020 Grads, and Columbia City's Vietnamese Coffee.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

An artist paints tribute to George Floyd in White Center - A painter who puts portraits on signal boxes says this is his most important work

The art world's greatest masterpieces have gone to the dogs - Local woman reinterprets the classics with a canine twist.

Check out the local book explaining the Coronavirus to kids - When Dr. Darien Heap couldn't find a children's book about the Coronavirus he wrote one.

Steep yourself in Bathing Beauteas tea baths - The natural beauty brand was founded by two entrepreneurs who met at the University of Washington.

This Seattle pie shop is helping dads with pie and nonprofit proceeds - Pie Bird Bakeshop is donating part of their Father's Day sales to a local non-profit that helps fathers.

Television producer launches "The Big Pitch" contest in hopes of finding the next big hit - Prize involves pitch session to Hollywood executives and $25K towards developing the idea

Quilcene 2020 grads celebrate 'banner' year - The town's unique salute to all 17 of this year's seniors.