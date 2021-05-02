Seattle's Calligraffiti Artist & Valentines Day Takeout Ideas - Full Episode, KING 5's Evening

ALSO FEATURING: The teen-led skate company, Doorbell Dinner & A Movie: Stink in Tacoma, Evening Inbox & What's Up This Week (Originally aired 2/4/2021)

Saint Bryan hosts from Downtown Tacoma (Originally aired 2/4/2021).

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Seattle artist paints the town in Calligraffiti - It's a mix of classic calligraphy and graffiti art

A Tacoma café with an unlikely name and a forgotten Golden Globe-winning film - Doorbell Dinner and a Movie - Try a charcuterie plate from Stink with a screening of The Secret of Santa Vittoria

These Seattle teens are bringing the skate park to your backyard - High school students Massimo Corsini and Luca Motte have been friends since Kindergarten. Now they're the faces behind Seattle Skate Features

9 delicious options for takeout meals in Seattle on Valentine's Day - However you celebrate February 14th, there are mouthwatering options to-go