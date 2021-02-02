The Vashon Remembrance Project & Rence - Full Episode, KING 5's Evening

ALSO FEATURING: Dog advice with Karamo of Queer Eye, young dancer Estrella Gonzales-Sanders, postcard-sized art in Olympia, and more (Originally aired 2/1/21)

Jim Dever hosts from Point Robinson on Maury Island (Originally aired 2/1/2021).

Featured Stories: The Vashon Remembrance Project, Karamo of Queer Eye, Dog advice with Karamo of Queer Eye, young dancer Estrella Gonzales-Sanders, postcard-sized art in Olympia, Sweet Art Cotton Candy in Seattle, and The Spot in West Seattle.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Rence goes all in on his pop music career - Now it may the Seattle pop star's turn to ride his Tik Tok popularity to the top of the charts.

Karamo Brown says his dog judges him for wearing sweatpants - The 'Queer Eye' host shares personal advice for pet owners during the pandemic

12-year-old dancer from Renton featured in Netflix documentary - Estrella Gonzales-Sanders performed in Debbie Allen's "Dance Dreams: A Hot Chocolate Nutcracker"

There's pocket-sized art on display at this Olympia gallery - Annual exhibition attracts artists and amateurs to raise money for the Leonar R. Fuller Gallery.

This business is spreading joy through cotton candy creations - Sweet Art Cotton Candy creates everything from cotton candy spaceships to cotton candy cakes, perfect for any occasion!