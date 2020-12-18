Thurs 12/17, Space Needle in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5's Evening

FEATURING: Small Talk: Holidays, Snohomish County Businesses, News of the World Cast, T-Mobile New Year's At The Needle, Quickie Too, Southside Seattle and more.

Jim Dever hosts KING 5's Evening from the Space Needle in Seattle.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Is Santa a cyborg? - SmallTalk - Kids share brutally honest thoughts about everything from dancing snowmen to the origin of elves.

Snohomish County has a new way to support local businesses - Support SnoCo is a new online way to discover and support small businesses in Snohomish County.

Meet the 12-year-old star of 'News of the World' - Helena Zengel acts alongside Tom Hanks in the western/drama

Lacey composer writes the score for New Year's at the Needle - He's work on many projects, but this one is extra special.

Small eateries and businesses to support south of Seattle - Epic spots to eat, drink and shop in Tukwila, Burien, Kent and Burien. Sponsored by Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority.