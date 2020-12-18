Thurs 12/17, Space Needle in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5's Evening

Jim Dever hosts KING 5's Evening from the Space Needle in Seattle.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Is Santa a cyborg? - SmallTalk - Kids share brutally honest thoughts about everything from dancing snowmen to the origin of elves.
Snohomish County has a new way to support local businesses - Support SnoCo is a new online way to discover and support small businesses in Snohomish County.
Meet the 12-year-old star of 'News of the World' - Helena Zengel acts alongside Tom Hanks in the western/drama
Lacey composer writes the score for New Year's at the Needle - He's work on many projects, but this one is extra special.
Small eateries and businesses to support south of Seattle - Epic spots to eat, drink and shop in Tukwila, Burien, Kent and Burien. Sponsored by Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority.
Gourmet grub is worth the wait at this Tacoma vegan restaurant - Quickie Too offers vegan dishes that adopt flavor from all around the world. #k5evening
