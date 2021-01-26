Peruvian Food in Seattle & King County's Flu Bug Lady - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Don Luchos in Maple Leaf, Soul of Seattle virtual event, 'Our Friend' cast interview, Mini The Dough-Nut and more (Originally aired 1/25/21)

Angela Poe Russell hosts the show from Don Luchos in Seattle (Originally aired 1/25/21).

Featured Stories: Don Luchos in Maple Leaf, Soul of Seattle virtual event, 'Our Friend' cast interview, Tacoma's virus Volkswagen Bug lady - Captain Quidel, Mini The Dough-Nut in Des Moines, virtual National Park tours, and Seattle City Light's art piece at Denny Substation.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

'Soul of Seattle' event goes virtual to celebrate Black-owned businesses & youth of color - Chef Edouardo Jordan's Soul of Seattle celebrates Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses and raising money for youth of color.

Need a good cry? 'Our Friend' is a tearjerker - Stars Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck and Jason Segel talk about their roles in the drama based on a true story

Her pandemic pivot has turned this Seattle woman into a superhero - Lin Wilson is paid to dress up in costume and drive a brightly colored car as a volunteer delivery driver

This Des Moines doughnut shop has little doughnuts with big personality - Mini The Dough-Nut in Des Moines serves mini doughnuts with unique toppings - and a side of humor.

The mountain's out all the time - virtually! - Washington's National Park Fund partnered with Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks to produce virtual tours that stream online.