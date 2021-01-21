Wed 1/20, Wine Tasting for Good in Georgetown & The Head and the Heart - Full Episode, KING 5's Evening

FEATURING: Bold fashion by Meticulously Eccentric, Undercover Billionaire's Tacoma fan, Ciscoe's favorite Valentine's Day plants and more.

Kim Holcomb hosts the show from Tinte Cellars in Georgetown. (Originally aired Wed. 1/20/21)

Featured Stories: Wine tasting at Tinte Cellars, The Head and The Heart's 2019 Pike Place performance, bold fashion by Meticulously Eccentric, Undercover Billionaire's Tacoma fan, Ciscoe's favorite Valentine's Day plants, teenage wildlife photographer Isabelle Edwards and Worst Cook in America's Kirkland contestant Mo Nooreldin.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Raise a glass for good at new tasting room in Seattle - Tinte Cellars donates a portion of every sale to local non-profits

Relive The Head And The Heart's epic concert atop Pike Place Market - Frontman Jonathan Russell and bassist Chris Zasche talk about life on the road and the concert streaming on Amazon Prime starting January 22nd

This Seattle fashion designer's work is bright, bold and totally out of this world - Andreya Taylor-Shorter of Meticulously Eccentric creates a rainbow of clothing that's sure to catch your eye!

'Undercover Billionaire' star falls in love with Tacoma - Monique Idlett-Mosley has returned again and again to Tacoma even after shooting ended.

5 perfect plants to give to your sweetie for Valentine's Day - Ciscoe Morris with some growing gifts that show love

Maple Valley teen has her focus on a career in photography - Isabelle Edwards learned patience and photography at a young age