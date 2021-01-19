Mon 1/18, Tacoma's Hilltop Neighborhood, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Hilltop's community art project, Melody Ortiz's 'Miss Heard' podcast, Action Sports Photographer Juan Ogaz, Bellevue's giant Barbie collection and more.

Tonight's Episode Features: Hilltop's community art project, Melody Ortiz's 'Miss Heard' podcast, Action Sports Photographer Juan Ogaz, Bellevue's giant Barbie collection, Blue Moon Tavern in University District, and Sourdough Willy's Pizza in Kingston. Saint Bryan hosts from Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Tacoma's Hilltop.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Tacoma Hilltop artists bring an abandoned eyesore back to life - The building represents a promise that the community will have a say in the future of this valuable space

Portland's 'Miss Heard' celebrates song lyrics gone hilariously wrong - Her weekly podcast explores the stories behind misheard music.

Incredible images of Northwest athletes in action sports - Photographer Juan Ogaz is self-taught and fearless in his approach to capturing extreme sports

Bellevue Arts Museum docent becomes the Goddess of Barbieville - With the museum temporarily closed the retiree had more time to play.

New PBS series features historic University District bar - Episode 3 “I Keep” is about the fight to keep the iconic 87 year-old U-District bar, Blue Moon Tavern, alive.