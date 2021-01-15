Thurs 1/14, Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport in Renton, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Salmone's Pizza in Tacoma, Coffeeholic House Vietnamese coffee in Seattle, Seattle artist Creative Lou profile, Heartwood Haven animal sanctuary, and more

Tonight's Episode Features -- Doorbell Dinner and a Movie: Salmone's Pizza in Tacoma, Coffeeholic House Vietnamese coffee in Seattle, Seattle artist Creative Lou profile, Heartwood Haven animal sanctuary, and What's Up This Week. Angela Poe Russell hosts from Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Pizza by the slice and sci-fi fun - Doorbell Dinner and a Movie - Pair takeout from Salamone’s Pizza in Tacoma with new movie ‘Save Yourselves!’

Coffeeholic House brews Vietnamese coffee in Columbia City - The Seattle coffee shop is the first in the city focused solely on traditional Vietnamese coffee.

Wellness and relaxation come easy at this lakefront hotel - Healthy fare, room to roam and a spa will help you reset. Sponsored by Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport

Seattle artist 'Creative Lou' blends genres to create eye-catching images - Animation, graffiti, and fine art serve as inspiration for his unique perspective.

Gig Harbor animal rescue finds new ways to raise awareness during COVID-19 - Heartwood Haven is an animal rescue and sanctuary - and due to COVID-19, they've found new ways to help support their rescue.