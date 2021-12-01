Mon 1/11, Lake Meridian Park in Kent, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Nana's Kitchen, Competent Kitchen boxes, Sober Curator, Pieces of a Woman cast, Kearney Barton, Beacon Hill Historic Cemetery, Bepop Waffles and more.

Kim Holcomb hosts KING 5's Evening from Lake Meridian Park in Kent.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Virginia-style southern food is a terrific takeout option in Kent - Nana's Southern Kitchen celebrated its first anniversary after weathering one of the most challenging years ever

Woodinville chef serves up empowerment in new 'Kitchen Competent' subscription box - Chef Anne Marie Schukar's monthly box goes beyond the recipe to teach life long cooking skills.

'The Sober Curator' showcases fun ways to lead a dry lifestyle - The website was launched in Bellevue and features contributing writers from around the country. #k5evening

Ellen Burstyn and Vanessa Kirby dazzle in 'Pieces of a Woman' - The drama is now streaming on Netflix

The loudest room in this Seattle library hides a treasure trove of local music - An album honoring the career of legendary Seattle record producer Kearney Barton was released in February 2020.

A mystery lies buried on Beacon Hill - Where are all the bodies?