The Ultimate DIY Guy & Seattle's IRL Social Media Board - Full Episode, KING 5's Evening

FEATURING: Doorbell Dinner & A Movie: Seattle's Island Soul and Searching for Bobby Fischer, therapeutic collage art by Lydia Selk and more.

Jim Dever hosts from Chinatown-International District in Seattle (Originally aired 1/21/21).

Featured Stories: Doorbell Dinner & A Movie: Seattle's Island Soul and Searching for Bobby Fischer, Chinatown-International District's real life social media board, Seattle's DIY guy Brent Gentling, Douglas Demos: Shellfish, therapeutic collage art by Lydia Selk, Zebraclub fashion brand, and What's On This Week.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Catfish, jerk chicken and chess - Doorbell Dinner and a Movie - Pair a takeout meal from Island Soul with a screening of ‘Searching for Bobby Fischer’

Seattle-area DIY guy's videos more popular than ever now that we're all staying home - Bring Your Own Tools makes remodeling fun

Chef Tom Douglas gets steamy with Northwest shellfish - Steam your seafood for a quick and easy meal!

Puyallup woman uses art to tamp down anxiety - Lydia Selk's collages are more than just beautiful works of art. They're therapy.

A little piece of Seattle’s fashion history - New styles come and go, but some, like Zebraclub, make comebacks.