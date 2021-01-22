The Ultimate DIY Guy & Seattle's IRL Social Media Board - Full Episode, KING 5's Evening

Jim Dever hosts from Chinatown-International District in Seattle (Originally aired 1/21/21).
Featured Stories: Doorbell Dinner & A Movie: Seattle's Island Soul and Searching for Bobby Fischer, Chinatown-International District's real life social media board, Seattle's DIY guy Brent Gentling, Douglas Demos: Shellfish, therapeutic collage art by Lydia Selk, Zebraclub fashion brand, and What's On This Week.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Catfish, jerk chicken and chess - Doorbell Dinner and a Movie - Pair a takeout meal from Island Soul with a screening of ‘Searching for Bobby Fischer’
Seattle-area DIY guy's videos more popular than ever now that we're all staying home - Bring Your Own Tools makes remodeling fun
Chef Tom Douglas gets steamy with Northwest shellfish - Steam your seafood for a quick and easy meal!
Puyallup woman uses art to tamp down anxiety - Lydia Selk's collages are more than just beautiful works of art. They're therapy.
A little piece of Seattle’s fashion history - New styles come and go, but some, like Zebraclub, make comebacks.
Former True Blood actor Anna Paquin stars in new Amazon Prime Video series - What's On This Week - She won an Oscar for her role in The Piano
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.