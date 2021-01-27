Seafair Blue Angels & Jim Dever's 30th Anniversary at Evening - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Jim Dever, Angela Poe Russell, Saint Bryan and Kim Holcomb host KING 5's Evening. Plus, we celebrate Jim's 30th Year at Evening!
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Blue Angels set to return to Seattle for Seafair - If everything goes well they'll be back in August
Turn yourself into a Funko POP in Everett! - Visit Funko's headquarters in Everett to create your very own personalized Funko POP!
Garden tips for when snow's in the forecast - Ciscoe Morris on protecting plants from snowy weather
Classic desserts are transformed into doughnuts at Seattle shop - Half and Half Doughnuts creates the handcrafted treats from scratch on Capitol Hill