Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Seafair Blue Angels & Jim Dever's 30th Anniversary at Evening - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

ALSO FEATURING: Custom Funko POPs, Ciscoe Morris' snow garden tips, Half and Half Doughnuts on Capitol Hill. (Originally aired 1/26/21)
Credit: KING 5

Jim Dever, Angela Poe Russell, Saint Bryan and Kim Holcomb host KING 5's Evening. Plus, we celebrate Jim's 30th Year at Evening!

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Blue Angels set to return to Seattle for Seafair - If everything goes well they'll be back in August

Turn yourself into a Funko POP in Everett! - Visit Funko's headquarters in Everett to create your very own personalized Funko POP!

Garden tips for when snow's in the forecast - Ciscoe Morris on protecting plants from snowy weather

Classic desserts are transformed into doughnuts at Seattle shop - Half and Half Doughnuts creates the handcrafted treats from scratch on Capitol Hill