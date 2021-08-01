Thurs 1/7, Mukilteo Ferry Terminal, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5's Evening from Mukilteo Ferry Terminal.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STOIES
Pub food in Edmonds and 'Prospect' on Netflix - Doorbell Dinner and a Movie - Pair a takeout meal from Salish Sea Brewing Co. with an at-home viewing of the movie, shot in W. WA
2021's colors of the year have PNW roots - The Bainbridge Island woman behind the annual trend tradition
Tacoma Light Trail brings bright colors to the darkest days of the year - More than 30 installations can be seen throughout the city
A not-so-Auld Lang Syne - SmallTalk - Kids share their thoughts about what's ahead.
These rats at Point Defiance Zoo aren't just cute -- they save lives - The HeroRATs at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo have such strong noses, they can sniff out unexploded landmines and tuberculosis.
Ted Danson returns to NBC in the new comedy Mr. Mayor - What's On This Week - This is Danson's 3rd show with the network
