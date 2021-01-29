Cobra Kai's Seattle Actor & Boba Ice Cream?! - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

ALSO FEATURING: Bar Charlie in Fremont, the Burke Museum's virtual series, Doorbell Dinner and a Movie: Cafe Champagne and more (Originally aired 1/28/21)

Kim Holcomb hosts from Seattle's Fremont neighborhood (Originally aired 1/28/21).

Stories Featured: Bar Charlie in Fremont, the Burke Museum's virtual series, Doorbell Dinner and a Movie: Cafe Champagne, Bobae in Woodinville's boba ice cream, What's On This Week, and Leavenworth-based TikTok series 'Dad Advice with Bo'.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Pie and cocktails are a winning combo in Fremont - Bar Charlie features sweet and savory pies and a variety of libations for takeout

Seattle actor reprises his most famous role for Netflix hit series Cobra Kai - So far 73 million people have watched the series

The fun and creative way to learn about Washington's ecosystem - Seattle’s Burke Museum is offering fun online activities for kids and families.

Classic French cuisine and a new documentary - Doorbell Dinner and a Movie - Pair a takeout meal from Café Campagne with a streaming screening of ‘The Ghost of Peter Sellers’

You can eat boba ice cream in Woodinville - Bobae Coffee & Tea in Woodinville serves ice cream topped with boba!

Justin Timberlake stars in new Apple TV + movie Palmer - What's On This Week - JT can do more then just sing and dance