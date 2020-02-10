x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Evening Shows

Thurs 10/01, Washington State History Museum in Tacoma - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: 3rd-Grader's Life advice, Point Defiance Zoo's Goat, Woodinville's Winery, Lake Stevens Teacher viral on TikTok, and 'Seattle Walk Report' Book.
Credit: KING 5
Saint Bryan at Washington State History Museum in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening from Washington State History Museum in Tacoma.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

The doctor is in! Fircrest third grader offers life advice - At first Sam Pedroni says it was all about the money. Now it's about something else.

Missing goats? Need an anemone hug? - The exclusive and fun animal experiences.

Toast the Seahawks and help your neighbors with the 12th Blend - Eye of the Needle winery in Woodinville donates a portion of proceeds to Northwest Harvest.

Viral Happy Teacher

'Seattle Walk Report' discovers the weird and wonderful things in Seattle - Susanna Ryan is both an artist and a walker- and decided to combine the two in her Instagram account, Seattle Walk Report.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.