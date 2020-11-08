Mon 8/10, Vasa Park Resort in Bellevue, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening from Vasa Park Resort in Bellevue.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Drive-in family fun in Bellevue - Vasa Park Resort shows movies three nights a week.
$Swedish Wear a Mask -
Bellevue Arts Museum curates crafts for vulnerable kids stuck at home - Since late March, the museum has distributed more than 7,000 arts and craft kits to the community.
Time stands still in this secluded Tacoma neighborhood - Salmon Beach is so hidden away most people in Tacoma don't even know it's there.
SNL writer Sam Jay talks Seattle, Zoom meetings, and jokes in the time of COVID - Her new comedy special is now streaming on Netflix.
Dine in for a good cause with Brotherton Cadillac - Enjoy an amazing steak dinner from home while raising money for cancer research at Fred Hutch. Sponsored by Brotherton Cadillac.
Pasados Haven -
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.