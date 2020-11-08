x
Mon 8/10, Vasa Park Resort in Bellevue, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Curated Arts for Bellevue Kids, Salmon Beach Neighborhood in Tacoma, Sam Jay of SNL, Brotherton Cadillac Steak Dinner, and Pasados' Haven Animals.
Credit: KING 5
Jim Dever at Vasa Park Resort

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening from Vasa Park Resort in Bellevue.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Drive-in family fun in Bellevue - Vasa Park Resort shows movies three nights a week.

Bellevue Arts Museum curates crafts for vulnerable kids stuck at home - Since late March, the museum has distributed more than 7,000 arts and craft kits to the community. 

Time stands still in this secluded Tacoma neighborhood - Salmon Beach is so hidden away most people in Tacoma don't even know it's there.

SNL writer Sam Jay talks Seattle, Zoom meetings, and jokes in the time of COVID - Her new comedy special is now streaming on Netflix.

Dine in for a good cause with Brotherton Cadillac - Enjoy an amazing steak dinner from home while raising money for cancer research at Fred Hutch. Sponsored by Brotherton Cadillac.

Pasados Haven

