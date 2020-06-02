SEATTLE — Saint Bryan and Jose Cedeno host from Trackside Pizza in Puyallup. FEATURING: Jose joins the Seattle Clipper Race Team, Box and Burgers Eatery, Seattle's Not-Creepy Gathering for Singles, and the casts of Chicago Fire, PD and Med.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

All aboard Trackside Pizza for a treat the kids will love - There are two big reasons why kids love Trackside Pizza in Puyallup and Sumner. First, it’s because every kind of train rumbles past the restaurant sometimes even shaking the tables.

The epic sailing adventure in the Southern ocean – Clipper Round the World - KING 5 Evening's Jose Cedeno and the rest of the Seattle team race toward the southern tip of Tasmania and into the Tasman Sea.

Upscale Hawaiian food for reasonable prices in Kirkland? Yes, please! - Box and Burgers Eatery is located in Totem Hill Plaza.

Yppah, Naked Giants, Temples and more come to town this weekend - Need plans this weekend? There are plenty of great bands to choose from this Friday in Seattle - The Music That Matters

Finding love at The Not-Creepy Gathering - No screens or swipes at these Puget Sound area meet-ups.

