Thurs 9/3, The Museum of Flight in Tukwila - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: 'Love, Guaranteed' movie filmed in Seattle, 'Power Book II: Ghost' TV series, What's Up This Week, ...
Credit: KING 5
Jim Dever at the Museum of Flight in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash — Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening at the Museum of Flight in Tukwila.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Museum of Flight set to reopening their hanger doors to the public - Plan ahead to make sure your visit has a smooth landing -- The Museum of Flight reopens Sept. 5.

Seattle is the center of romance in new movie 'Love, Guaranteed' - The Netflix rom-com stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Damon Wayans Jr. and Heather Graham. 

Where you can watch Pearl Jam play this weekend - What's up this Week - So much coming to your screens this weekend! 

Local Mom helps lift up girls on the other side of the world woman to Watch - She'll be sharing her story at this years 'Women to Watch' speaker series. - Sponsored by 425 & South Sound Magazine.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.