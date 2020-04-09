Thurs 9/3, The Museum of Flight in Tukwila - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

TUKWILA, Wash — Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening at the Museum of Flight in Tukwila.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Museum of Flight set to reopening their hanger doors to the public - Plan ahead to make sure your visit has a smooth landing -- The Museum of Flight reopens Sept. 5.
Seattle is the center of romance in new movie 'Love, Guaranteed' - The Netflix rom-com stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Damon Wayans Jr. and Heather Graham.
Where you can watch Pearl Jam play this weekend - What's up this Week - So much coming to your screens this weekend!
Local Mom helps lift up girls on the other side of the world woman to Watch - She'll be sharing her story at this years 'Women to Watch' speaker series. - Sponsored by 425 & South Sound Magazine.
