Mon 9/28, Tacoma Narrows Bridge - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

New documentary explores mysteries of Galloping Gertie - Two filmmakers search for reasons the bridge collapsed in "700 Feet Below"
Extreme Jose dives with sharks at the South Pacific Aquarium - The Eye-to-Eye Shark experience a unique and fun way to learn more about sharks.
Escape city life for luxury living in Skagit County - This home would be twice the price in Seattle.
YouTube star who makes incredible creations with 3D printers lives in Shoreline - Joel Telling is the creator and host of '3D Printing Nerd' -- a channel with over 300,000 subscribers.
This non-profit uses music for a powerful cause - The Melodic Caring Project brings live music to kids in hospitals - but now, they're expanding their reach during a tough time. Sponsored by Premera.
