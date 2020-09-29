x
Mon 9/28, Tacoma Narrows Bridge - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: "Galloping Gertie" Documentary, Swimming with Point Defiance Aquarium's Shark, Skagit County Real Estate, Shorline's '3D Printing Nerd',
Credit: KING 5 Evening
Saint Bryan at Tacoma Narrows

TACOMA, Wash. — Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening at Tacoma Narrows.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

New documentary explores mysteries of Galloping Gertie - Two filmmakers search for reasons the bridge collapsed in "700 Feet Below" 

Extreme Jose dives with sharks at the South Pacific Aquarium - The Eye-to-Eye Shark experience a unique and fun way to learn more about sharks.

Escape city life for luxury living in Skagit County - This home would be twice the price in Seattle. 

YouTube star who makes incredible creations with 3D printers lives in Shoreline - Joel Telling is the creator and host of '3D Printing Nerd' -- a channel with over 300,000 subscribers. 

This non-profit uses music for a powerful cause - The Melodic Caring Project brings live music to kids in hospitals - but now, they're expanding their reach during a tough time. Sponsored by Premera.

