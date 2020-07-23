x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

programs

Wed 7/22, Swan Creek Park in Tacoma, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Swagg-N-Wagon food truck, Chef Douglas' Hot Dog, Hama Hama Oyster, Aramis Hamer's Colorful Paintings, and more.
Credit: KING 5
Saint Bryan at Swan Creek Park in Tacoma

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening at Swan Creek Park in Tacoma.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

A little piece of Seattle’s fashion history - Style’s come and go, but some will come back again.

This food truck says they have the best chicken in the Northwest - Swagg-N-Wagon food truck in West Seattle has a catchy name and tasty chicken - and their loyal fans agree.

Chef Tom Douglas goes all out for National Hot Dog day - Douglas Demos - Making a great hot dog starts with great ingredients.

Delish Day Trip: Scenic Drive to Hama Hama Oyster Saloon - Looking for a fall day trip with gorgeous sights and food? Consider the scenic drive to Hood Canal with a long stop at Hama Hama Oyster Saloon.

Seattle nurse-turned-artist channels her "Black Girl Magic" to create vibrant and powerful works of art - Aramis Hamer represents power, liberation, and strength in her work all around Seattle.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.