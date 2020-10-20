Mon 10/19, Stocker Farm in Snohomish - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Badder Body skincare, Bellevue Urban Garden, 'The Trial of The Chicago 7' on Netflix, UPICK Apples at Bellewood Farms, and more

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening at Stocker Farm in Snohomish.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Gig Harbor's Lasagna Lady still providing comfort food - Michelle Brenner says she sees a lot of people struggling even in her ritzy home town

This Black-owned skincare line is quickly becoming a local favorite - Acacia Corson is the mind behind Badder Body, a vegan, all-natural skincare line that will make you feel badd- in a good way

Edge of the Map -

Explore the magical garden in Bellevue known as tBUG - The Bellevue Urban Garden invites the public to explore, contribute, and volunteer.