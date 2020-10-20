Mon 10/19, Stocker Farm in Snohomish - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening at Stocker Farm in Snohomish.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Gig Harbor's Lasagna Lady still providing comfort food - Michelle Brenner says she sees a lot of people struggling even in her ritzy home town
This Black-owned skincare line is quickly becoming a local favorite - Acacia Corson is the mind behind Badder Body, a vegan, all-natural skincare line that will make you feel badd- in a good way
Edge of the Map -
Explore the magical garden in Bellevue known as tBUG - The Bellevue Urban Garden invites the public to explore, contribute, and volunteer.
U-Pick Apples in Lynden is fall fun for the whole family! - Pick your own of Washington's fruit at Bellewood Farms
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.