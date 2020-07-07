Mon 7/6, State Park in Federal Way, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Unreal Estate, Best Fried Chickens in Seattle, 'Ghost Cat' Author, Georgetown Trailer Park Small Businesses, Local Lens, Federal Way's Botanical Garden.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening at State Park in Federal Way.

Community icon Fox Hollow Farm for sale - Unreal Estate - Thousands flock to the farm every year for special events

Craving fried chicken? We tracked down some of the best Seattle has to offer - We did the grueling research, now enjoy our list for some of the best fried chicken in Seattle.

The surprising inspiration behind Bellevue artist's new children's book - Creator of Microsoft's 'Clippy' explores love and loss.

The coolest mall in Seattle is in Georgetown - The Georgetown Trailer Park Mall is a one-of-a-kind shopping destination filled with local artists and creators.