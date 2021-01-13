Tues 1/12, Westport waves, Burien's Centro Kitchen and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Kim Holcomb, Jim Dever, Angela Poe Russell and Saint Bryan host KING 5's Evening from their homes.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Neighbors fight to save West Seattle's century-old little stone cottage - The depression-era home was built by hand using stones gathered from Alki Beach.
Seattle artist devoted to bringing joy and warmth to those in need - Ryan Henry Ward created a winter clothing drive to benefit the people in need in Downtown Seattle.
Burien restaurant delivers fresh spin on Mexican cuisine - Centro Neighborhood Kitchen honors tradition while cultivating innovation
King tides on Washington's coast - Safe viewing advice from the Westport man who shot viral video of last November's king tides
Keepsake pandemic necklace raises money for the White Center Food Bank - The sterling silver pendant is handmade in Seattle and 50% of each sale goes to the White Center Food Bank.
Find your zen by clicking on this app - Sanctuary in Seattle is a brand new concept blending wellness with technology.
