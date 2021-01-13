Tues 1/12, Westport waves, Burien's Centro Kitchen and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: West Seattle's Stone Cottage, Henry Artist, Pandemic Necklace, Sanctuary, and more.

Kim Holcomb, Jim Dever, Angela Poe Russell and Saint Bryan host KING 5's Evening from their homes.

Neighbors fight to save West Seattle's century-old little stone cottage - The depression-era home was built by hand using stones gathered from Alki Beach.

Seattle artist devoted to bringing joy and warmth to those in need - Ryan Henry Ward created a winter clothing drive to benefit the people in need in Downtown Seattle.

Burien restaurant delivers fresh spin on Mexican cuisine - Centro Neighborhood Kitchen honors tradition while cultivating innovation

King tides on Washington's coast - Safe viewing advice from the Westport man who shot viral video of last November's king tides

Keepsake pandemic necklace raises money for the White Center Food Bank - The sterling silver pendant is handmade in Seattle and 50% of each sale goes to the White Center Food Bank.