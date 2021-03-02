x
Seattle's Little Free Art Gallery & A Century-Old Queen Anne Mansion - Full Episode, KING 5's Evening

ALSO FEATURING: 'Firefly Lane' cast interview, Stretchclock work from home stretches, 'Let Him Go' cast interview and Lady Gaga Oreos (Originally aired 2/2/2021)
Kim Holcomb, Saint Bryan, Jim Dever and Angela Poe Russell host.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

'Smallest, free-est art gallery in the universe' is a Queen Anne favorite - It's a Seattle artist's gift to her neighborhood.

Netflix series 'Firefly Lane' shines spotlight on Seattle and Snohomish - The new drama stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke

Health hack for work from home warriors - Made in Mount Vernon 'StretchClock' will remind you to take a break

Queen Anne landmark home for sale is a timeless retreat - Unreal Estate - A lot has changed in Seattle since this historic home was built 116 years ago

'Let Him Go' is a smart thriller powered by motherhood - The new movie stars Kevin Costner, Diane Lane and Lesley Manville

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest.