Wed 11/25, Zoo Lights at Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

TACOMA, Wash. —
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Light up your holidays safely at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium - Zoo Lights celebrates 33 years with new restrictions during the pandemic
New comedy set in Seattle features cameo from Ken Griffey Jr. - 'Superintelligence' stars Melissa McCarthy and debuts on Thanksgiving
An Oregon animator has just made the perfect movie for our times - Born from grief, Steve Cowden's "Chocolate Cake & Ice Cream" spreads a sweet life affirming message
Chef Tom Douglas makes holiday appetizer inspired by his grandmother - This is still one on Tom's all time favorete apps.
Spices from around the world inside Pike Place Market - As one of the Market's oldest retail spots, MarketSpice has been serving up unique spices, teas and coffee since 1911
This Bellingham duo created a Washington-themed board game on a bandana - The Evergreen Bandana Game is a wearable board game, all about the great state of Washington!
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.