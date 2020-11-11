x
Tues 11/10, Lake Stevens' Disney House, Ciscoe Morris, Vashon's Unreal K2 Compound and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Lake Stevens' Disney House, Ciscoe Morris AMA, Unreal Estate: K2 Compound, Lake WA Photo Book, Funko's Advent Calendar and Snoqualmie Falls.
Credit: KING 5

SEATTLE — Angela Poe Russell, Jim Dever, Saint Bryan and Kim Holcomb host KING 5's Evening from their homes. 

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Exclusive tour of magical Disney-themed home in Lake Stevens - With each room based on a different movie, the Lake Stevens house has fans all over the world.

Ask Ciscoe: Wintering potted perennials, dog deterrents, and ... gnomes? - If you've got gnomes in your backyard ... we've got some bad news. 🤣 Enjoy this Q&A with Northwest Gardening Guru and all-around nice guy, Ciscoe Morris.

This striking David Bowie pool has made this $3.5 million estate a Vashon Island rock star - The Midcentury Modern classic has already been home two to highly successful entrepreneurs

This Pulitzer Prize-nominated photographer captures Lake Washington in a whole new light - First-of-its-kind book celebrates everyday sights.

