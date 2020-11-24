Mon 11/23, Myrtle Edwards Park in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Lake City's Poetry Pole, Seattle's American Ninja Warrior, United Way, Holidate's Local Writer, 5 Best Winter Hikes, Skalka Cafe, Youthcare and more.

Jim Dever hosts KING 5's Evening from Myrtle Edwards Park in Seattle.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Meet the Washington native smiling at you from the snack aisle - Hoan Do was born and raised in the South Sound and works as a motivational speaker

Seattle-area food delivery program makes sure neighbors don't go hungry - The program hopes to reach 3,000 residents by the end of the year. Sponsored by Safeway.

Meet the Washington native behind Netflix' rom-com "Holidate" - Executive Producer and Cashmere, WA native Tiffany Paulsen on writing the anti-Hallmark movie, her life in La-La Land, and what's coming up next.

5 best winter hikes in Washington, from a PNW hiking expert - Craig Romano hits the trails and reveals his top hikes for the colder months