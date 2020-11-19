Wed 11/18, Murals in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Kim Holcomb hosts KING 5's Evening from Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
The Seattle Symphony safely making music together again - A local at-home-arts essential offers live shows - 2020's Best of the Best Local Arts Experience, Sponsored by Premera Blue Cross
Meet the four-legged contestants in reality competition 'The Pack' - The reality show starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video this week
Small farm in South Seattle fills souls as well as stomachs - They may be little now, but they have plans to grow.
This Mount Baker man has been making pies for almost 50 years - Bill Hart owns Baked from the Hart, a Mount Baker pie shop that specializes in favorites like bean and sweet potato pie.
