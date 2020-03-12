x
Wed 12/2, Periodic Pop Up in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Periodic Pop Up, Nick Carter, WeDo Fudge Stand, Makini's Kitchen: Katsu Soup, Paper Flowers, Mary Bridge Children's Hospital and more.
Credit: KING 5

SEATTLE — Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5's Evening from the Periodic Pop Up in Seattle.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Nick Carter is releasing new solo album recorded during the pandemic - All the members of Backstreet Boys are scheduled to perform in Western WA in 2021

Planted-based chef Makini Howell makes ramen that warms the soul - Makini's Kitchen - This will warm you up on the coldest day.

Faux flowers are a budding trend thanks to a Kirkland paper florist - Pink and Posey sells DIY kits for making lifelike paper flowers

How to support the patients at Mary Bridge Children's - Naomi may be small, but her bravery is unmatched - and with your donations, you can help kids just like her.

