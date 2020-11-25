Tues 11/24, 'Almost Live' Podcast, 'Christmas Chronicles 2' cast, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Jim Dever, Angela Poe Russell, Saint Bryan and Kim Holcomb host KING 5's Evening from their homes.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
'Almost Live!' cast members tell all - A new podcast goes in-depth on the iconic Northwest comedy show.
Happiness is in the cards for this Seattle entrepreneur - Roya Nourani makes Booster Stacks to help with mental health during a tough year.
Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are ideal Mr. and Mrs. Claus - 'The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two' debuts on Netflix Nov. 25
"American Beauty" writer takes on new coming of age film - 'Uncle Frank' starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 24
