Tues 11/24, 'Almost Live' Podcast, 'Christmas Chronicles 2' cast, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: 'Almost Live' Podcast, Booster Stacks, 'Christmas Chronicles 2' cast, 'Uncle Frank' cast, Edible Cookie Dough, and more
Credit: KING 5

Jim Dever, Angela Poe Russell, Saint Bryan and Kim Holcomb host KING 5's Evening from their homes.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

'Almost Live!' cast members tell all - A new podcast goes in-depth on the iconic Northwest comedy show.

Happiness is in the cards for this Seattle entrepreneur - Roya Nourani makes Booster Stacks to help with mental health during a tough year. 

Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are ideal Mr. and Mrs. Claus - 'The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two' debuts on Netflix Nov. 25

"American Beauty" writer takes on new coming of age film - 'Uncle Frank' starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 24

