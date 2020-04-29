Tues 4/28, KING 5 Evening from Kim Holcomb's House, Full Episode

Kim Holcomb hosts from her house. FEATURING: West Seattle Eagles, Gardening with Ciscoe, News from the 1970's, Chef Makini's Fettucine, Team Evening's Playlist, and Baby Reindeers in Leavenworth.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
The West Seattle Eagles offers nightly free dinner for anyone who needs it - When the members of the West Seattle Eagles saw their unemployed neighbors struggling, they realized a way they could help.
Quarantining with Ciscoe: Your gardening questions answered! - Ciscoe Morris on what’s eating your rhododendron and why horsetail is a sign of bad karma
Assertiveness training in the age of the 'sex fruit' - Stories from Seattle's past culled from the KING 5 archives
Lemony Asparagus Pesto Fettuccine is a sure family pleaser - Makini's Kitchen - Asparagus is in season! Why not celebrate by making this springtime dish.
Team Evening's Songs to Survive - Playlist - A collection of Evening viewers' and the Evening staff's favorite songs to listen to in quarantine
Baby boom at Leavenworth Reindeer Farm - Hang out with the newest herd members at the only reindeer farm in the lower 48 that welcomes visitors. Sponsored by Washington's Playground.
