Tues 4/28, KING 5 Evening from Kim Holcomb's House, Full Episode

Kim Holcomb hosts from her house. FEATURING: West Seattle Eagles, Gardening with Ciscoe, News from the 1970's, Chef Makini's Fettucine, Team Evening's Playlist, and Baby Reindeers in Leavenworth.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

The West Seattle Eagles offers nightly free dinner for anyone who needs it - When the members of the West Seattle Eagles saw their unemployed neighbors struggling, they realized a way they could help.

Quarantining with Ciscoe: Your gardening questions answered! - Ciscoe Morris on what’s eating your rhododendron and why horsetail is a sign of bad karma

Assertiveness training in the age of the 'sex fruit' - Stories from Seattle's past culled from the KING 5 archives

Lemony Asparagus Pesto Fettuccine is a sure family pleaser - Makini's Kitchen - Asparagus is in season! Why not celebrate by making this springtime dish.

Team Evening's Songs to Survive - Playlist - A collection of Evening viewers' and the Evening staff's favorite songs to listen to in quarantine