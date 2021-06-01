Tues 1/5, 10-year-old author, no-bean coffee and more - Full Episode, KING 5's Evening

Jim Dever, Saint Bryan, Angela Poe Russell and Kim Holcomb host KING 5's Evening from their homes.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
10-year-old Bremerton author shares the ABC's of indie rock - Jude Evans is considering a follow-up to be written between school classes and practice with one of his four punk bands
Jane Levy talks season 2 of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist - Despite COVID-19, the show returns for its sophomore season tonight
No beans needed: Seattle coffee makers develop a sustainable cup of joe - Atomo! is molecular coffee made with upcycled plant materials like pits, seeds, and stems
What's Ciscoe Morris' ULTIMATE house plant? - How to keep this beauty in bloom
This Seattle non-profit is helping people experiencing homelessness follow their dreams - Plymouth Housing is a non-profit that not only gives people shelter - it helps them build their lives. Sponsored by Premera as part of KING 5 Konnected.
