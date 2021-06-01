Tues 1/5, 10-year-old author, no-bean coffee and more - Full Episode, KING 5's Evening

FEATURING: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist cast, Atomo! Coffee, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast, Ciscoe's Favorite House Plant, Plymouth Housing and more.

Jim Dever, Saint Bryan, Angela Poe Russell and Kim Holcomb host KING 5's Evening from their homes.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

10-year-old Bremerton author shares the ABC's of indie rock - Jude Evans is considering a follow-up to be written between school classes and practice with one of his four punk bands

Jane Levy talks season 2 of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist - Despite COVID-19, the show returns for its sophomore season tonight

No beans needed: Seattle coffee makers develop a sustainable cup of joe - Atomo! is molecular coffee made with upcycled plant materials like pits, seeds, and stems

What's Ciscoe Morris' ULTIMATE house plant? - How to keep this beauty in bloom