Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Evening Shows

Tues 1/5, 10-year-old author, no-bean coffee and more - Full Episode, KING 5's Evening

FEATURING: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist cast, Atomo! Coffee, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast, Ciscoe's Favorite House Plant, Plymouth Housing and more.
Credit: KING 5

Jim Dever, Saint Bryan, Angela Poe Russell and Kim Holcomb host KING 5's Evening from their homes.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

10-year-old Bremerton author shares the ABC's of indie rock - Jude Evans is considering a follow-up to be written between school classes and practice with one of his four punk bands

Jane Levy talks season 2 of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist - Despite COVID-19, the show returns for its sophomore season tonight

No beans needed: Seattle coffee makers develop a sustainable cup of joe - Atomo! is molecular coffee made with upcycled plant materials like pits, seeds, and stems

What's Ciscoe Morris' ULTIMATE house plant? - How to keep this beauty in bloom

This Seattle non-profit is helping people experiencing homelessness follow their dreams - Plymouth Housing is a non-profit that not only gives people shelter - it helps them build their lives. Sponsored by Premera as part of KING 5 Konnected.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest.