Thurs 11/12, Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

TUKWILA, Wash. — Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening from Randy's Restaurant in Tukwila.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
An iconic Tukwila eatery closes for good - Randy's Restaurant has been a destination for aviation enthusiasts since 1981.
Seattle streetwear designer finds community in fashion - Luis Guillermo Velez launched his fashion brand, Guillermo Bravo, in Capitol Hill
Vince Vaughn talks about his new role in 'Freaky' - The comedy/horror movie also stars Kathryn Newton and opens in theaters November 13.
Bainbridge founders of 'Buy Nothing' encourage giving during pandemic - A new book by two Bainbridge authors offers a timely guide to shopping less and sharing more.
Korean corn dog craze is taking over Seattle's streetfood scene - Chung Chun in Seattle's Chinatown-International District serves "rice dogs," a twist on the classic fried treat
UW Huskies kickoff their 2020 football season on Saturday - What's On This Week - No fans in the stands but you can cheer them on from home Saturday.
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.