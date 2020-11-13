x
Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Thurs 11/12, Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Guillermo Bravo, Cobb's Popcorn, 'Freaky' movie cast, Buy Nothing Get Everything, Chungchun Korean Corn Dogs, What's Up This Week and more.
Credit: KING 5

TUKWILA, Wash. — Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening from Randy's Restaurant in Tukwila. 

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

An iconic Tukwila eatery closes for good - Randy's Restaurant has been a destination for aviation enthusiasts since 1981.

Seattle streetwear designer finds community in fashion - Luis Guillermo Velez launched his fashion brand, Guillermo Bravo, in Capitol Hill

Vince Vaughn talks about his new role in 'Freaky' - The comedy/horror movie also stars Kathryn Newton and opens in theaters November 13.

Bainbridge founders of 'Buy Nothing' encourage giving during pandemic - A new book by two Bainbridge authors offers a timely guide to shopping less and sharing more.

Korean corn dog craze is taking over Seattle's streetfood scene - Chung Chun in Seattle's Chinatown-International District serves "rice dogs," a twist on the classic fried treat

UW Huskies kickoff their 2020 football season on Saturday - What's On This Week - No fans in the stands but you can cheer them on from home Saturday.

