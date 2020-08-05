x
Thurs 5/7, KING 5 Evening from Angela Poe Russell's Backyard, Full Episode

FEATURING: Fund for local artists, Wine Tasting, Comedian Jimmy O, Chef Tom Douglas: Caramelize Onion and Council of Dads.
Credit: KING TV

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Local artists impacted by Covid-19 find hope in relief efforts - First to shut down and likely the last to come back online, artists and their venues will need long term support.

Wine Tasting

Comedian Jimmy O. Yang explains why he picked Seattle to host his first-ever standup special - His comedy special hits Amazon Prime Video May 8.

Learn how to perfectly caramelize onions from an expert, Chef Tom Douglas - How much your onion weighs makes a difference!

Saint gets fatherly advice from stars of NBC's Council of Dads - NBC's lastest tear-jerker finds a home on Thursday nights.

