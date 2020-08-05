Thurs 5/7, KING 5 Evening from Angela Poe Russell's Backyard, Full Episode

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening from her backyard. FEATURING: Fund for local artists, Wine Tasting, Comedian Jimmy O, Chef Tom Douglas: Caramelize Onion and Council of Dads.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Local artists impacted by Covid-19 find hope in relief efforts - First to shut down and likely the last to come back online, artists and their venues will need long term support.
Wine Tasting -
Comedian Jimmy O. Yang explains why he picked Seattle to host his first-ever standup special - His comedy special hits Amazon Prime Video May 8.
Learn how to perfectly caramelize onions from an expert, Chef Tom Douglas - How much your onion weighs makes a difference!
Saint gets fatherly advice from stars of NBC's Council of Dads - NBC's lastest tear-jerker finds a home on Thursday nights.
