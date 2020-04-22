Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening from her backyard. FEATURING: Seattle's Botanical Artist, Casper Therapy Dog, Bellevue College, Whatcom Arts, Burial Grounds Coffee, Evening Inbox, Douglas Demo - Lamb Chops and Hollis.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Seattle botanical artist uses materials from her garden to recreate classic paintings - Bridget Collins is bringing a unique twist to the "museum challenge."

Casper the Therapy Dog delivers to Seattle first responders - Local dog helps Fueling the Fearless.

Bellevue College recognized as best value for students with Autism - "Neurodiversity Navigators" program ranks #1 in the country.

Visit the Bellingham arts scene virtually - Whatcom artists create new performance venue online.

Olympia coffee house known for devilish drinks now does caffeine care boxes - Burial Grounds co-op community pivots during COVID crisis.

Chef Tom Douglas reveals his secret buy at Costco - Douglas Demos - There are so many foods to buy at Costco. But chef Tom Douglas says there's one thing that's always in his cart.

Seattle singer Hollis lends her voice to celebrate 50th anniversary of Earth Day - What started small 50 years ago has grown into a global movement.

