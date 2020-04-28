Mon 4/27, KING 5 Evening from Angela Poe Russell's Backyard, Full Episode

FEATURING: Quarantine Cooking Club, Empty Seattle Streets, Restaurant Pantry Program, Sherif Story Time, and Red Cross Hero Mya Osborn.

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening from her backyard. FEATURING: Quarantine Cooking Club, Empty Seattle Streets, Restaurant Pantry Program, Sherif Story Time, and Red Cross Hero Mya Osborn.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Need new inspiration in the kitchen? Join the 'Quarantine Cooking Club' - KIRO Radio and podcast host Rachel Belle launched the Instagram-based club.

Seattle photos during the quarantine - With the stay-at-home orders still in place, Seattle's normally bustling streets are eerily empty.

Many restaurants throughout Western Washington are offering not just pre-made meals, but pantry goods as well- from pasta to chicken stock.

Pierce County deputies host storytime from their patrol cars during coronavirus pandemic - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department finds a unique way to offer comfort to the community-- especially the kids in it.