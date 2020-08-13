Wed 8/12, Shilshole Bay Marina in Seattle, Full Episode - KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — Kim Holcomb hosts KING 5 Evening from Shilsholde Bay Marina in Seattle.
Grab spirited freeze pops and inventive to-go cocktails at Stampede Cocktail Club in Seattle - The bar is located in the Fremont neighborhood and offers a daily happy hour.
This Washington artist narrates his life through paintings - Z.Z. Wei narrates his experiences in meaningful paintings.
Seattle cafe offers "Summer Camp for Adulting" experience - Citizen Campfire's outdoor beer garden becomes a welcome oasis for people with cabin fever.
Chef Tom Douglas gives food for thought and stomach with potatoes - Bet you didn't know these things about buying potatoes. #k5evening
Olympia's Moon Tree just had triplets - A tree that's truly out of this world thrives - and multiplies - on the ground of Washington's State Capitol.
