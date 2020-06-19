x
Skip Navigation

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

programs

Thurs 6/18 Seward Park in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Seattle Solidarity Box, Dad's Diner in Anacortes, Washinton Parks' Rental Gear, Beatrice & Steve Fruit-Themed Wed, Joseph Gordon-Levitt of '7500' Movie.
Credit: KING 5

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening from Seward Park in Seattle.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Seattle Solidarity Boxes showcase food items from black-owned businesses - The boxes are curated and delivered by Savor Seattle.

Dad's Diner in Anacortes features good food and a great tribute to fatherhood - The walls are covered by more than 500 framed photos of customer's dads.

No camping gear? No problem! - Washington State Parks new rental gear program gets people outdoors and into high-end gear for a low price.

This Seattle couple turned lemons into lemonade with a fruit-themed wedding - When COVID-19 cancelled Beatrice and Steve's big wedding plans, they said no fig deal - let's do something a little different!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's lasting memory of Seattle may surprise you - The actor stars in the new suspenseful film '7500,' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.