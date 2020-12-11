Wed 11/11, Seattle Festival of Trees, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Washington's best cabins, Douglas Demos: Queso, Bobae's boba donuts, House Lessons book, the Puyallup children's book and more.

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5's Evening from the Seattle Festival of Trees, which has gone virtual for 2020.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Seattle Festival of Trees goes virtual for 2020 - The annual fundraiser benefits Seattle Children's Autism Center and uncompensated care. Sponsored by Seattle Children's

Say cheese! You'll want to dip everything in this delicious queso dip - Douglas Demos - Making home-made cheese sauce is worth the effort -- and Chef Tom Douglas shows us how it's done.

This Woodinville cafe makes boba doughnuts- and they've gone viral! - Bobae Coffee & Tea in Woodinville serves boba doughnuts - and people are flocking to the cafe for a taste.

'House Lessons: A Port Townsend' home tells a tale of family and place - These walls do talk - and author Erica Bauermeister listened