Wed 11/11, Seattle Festival of Trees, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5's Evening from the Seattle Festival of Trees, which has gone virtual for 2020.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Seattle Festival of Trees goes virtual for 2020 - The annual fundraiser benefits Seattle Children's Autism Center and uncompensated care. Sponsored by Seattle Children's
Say cheese! You'll want to dip everything in this delicious queso dip - Douglas Demos - Making home-made cheese sauce is worth the effort -- and Chef Tom Douglas shows us how it's done.
This Woodinville cafe makes boba doughnuts- and they've gone viral! - Bobae Coffee & Tea in Woodinville serves boba doughnuts - and people are flocking to the cafe for a taste.
'House Lessons: A Port Townsend' home tells a tale of family and place - These walls do talk - and author Erica Bauermeister listened
Authors turn their new children's book celebrating Puyallup into a fundraiser for the local food bank - Nancy and Julia Glen's books take kids all around the South Sound -- and their newest installment 'Seattle Adventures' comes out soon.
