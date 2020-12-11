x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Evening Shows

Wed 11/11, Seattle Festival of Trees, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Washington's best cabins, Douglas Demos: Queso, Bobae's boba donuts, House Lessons book, the Puyallup children's book and more.
Credit: KING 5

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5's Evening from the Seattle Festival of Trees, which has gone virtual for 2020.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Seattle Festival of Trees goes virtual for 2020 - The annual fundraiser benefits Seattle Children's Autism Center and uncompensated care. Sponsored by Seattle Children's

Say cheese! You'll want to dip everything in this delicious queso dip - Douglas Demos - Making home-made cheese sauce is worth the effort -- and Chef Tom Douglas shows us how it's done.

This Woodinville cafe makes boba doughnuts- and they've gone viral! - Bobae Coffee & Tea in Woodinville serves boba doughnuts - and people are flocking to the cafe for a taste.

'House Lessons: A Port Townsend' home tells a tale of family and place - These walls do talk - and author Erica Bauermeister listened

Authors turn their new children's book celebrating Puyallup into a fundraiser for the local food bank - Nancy and Julia Glen's books take kids all around the South Sound -- and their newest installment 'Seattle Adventures' comes out soon.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.